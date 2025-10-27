Gary Numan's upcoming tour will include a stint aboard Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas for an '80s themed cruise, where he's sure to play the era's synth-pop favorite "Cars."

Also confirmed is an expanded 45th anniversary reissue of Numan's 1980 sophomore solo album. Telekon was his third consecutive chart-topping album in the U.K., following Tubeway Army's Replicas and Numan's debut solo album, The Pleasure Principle.

His first tour dates get underway in November and they continue through April. Other North American stops will include Baltimore, Cleveland, Denver, Minneapolis, New Orleans and Toronto. Tickets are already on sale. See the full list of dates, cities and venues below.

Numan, who briefly retired in the early '80s, has been on a roll lately. His two most recent albums, 2017's Savage (Songs from a Broken World) and 2021's Intruder, both soared to No. 2 in the U.K. He also staged a triumphant 2022 return to London's Wembley Stadium, site of now-long-forgotten farewell shows.

"It was brilliant, actually," Numan said back then. "The power of all those people making all that noise. Some of them had been at the first Wembley concerts, or stuck with me from the beginning. I think they were even more emotional than I was."

When Is Gary Numan's Next Project Due?

A limited-edition sustainable version of Telekon pressed on an alternative to traditional vinyl is set for release on Nov. 14. The deluxe expanded edition, featuring four unreleased tracks, follows on Dec. 12. Numan's standard edition 2LP or 2CD reissue of Telekon is due on Jan. 30. Pre-orders are also ongoing.

Gary Numan 2025 Tour Dates

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/23 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

10/26 – Houston, TX @ Numbers

11/11 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

11/12 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

11/14 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/15 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/16 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon

11/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Uni Great Hall

11/19 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

11/21 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/22 – Brighton, UK @ Centre

11/23 – Southend, UK @ Cliffs Pavilion

11/25 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/26 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

11/27 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

11/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

11/30 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy

12/2 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia

12/3 – Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Hall

Gary Numan 2026 Tour Dates

2/27-3/5 – Adventure of the Seas @ The 80s Cruise

3/7 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

3/8 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

3/9 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

3/11 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

3/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

3/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

3/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

3/15 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

3/17 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

3/18 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

3/19 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

3/20 – Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

3/21 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

3/23 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

3/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

3/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

3/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation at The Intersection

3/28 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

3/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

3/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

3/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

4/2 – Denver, CO @ ReelWorks

4/4 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

4/5 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

4/7 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

4/8 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre

4/9 – Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theatre

4/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

4/11 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater