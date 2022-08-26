Listen to Elton John and Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’

Elton John has teamed with Britney Spears for the song “Hold Me Closer,” which combines elements of his previous tunes "Tiny Dancer," "The One" and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

Like "Cold Heart," John's hugely successful 2021 collaboration with pop star Dua Lipa, "Hold Me Closer" sees the Rocketman's classic song parts fused with modern dance production. The track bounces along behind a thumping, club beat, with guitar, bass and occasional piano parts breaking through the mix. Meanwhile, the singers' intertwine their famous voices for much of the song.

"It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time," Spears tweeted prior to the song's release. "I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me!"

Listen to “Hold Me Closer” below.

The single was helmed by Andrew Watt, the hugely popular producer who has worked with everyone from Post Malone to Ozzy Osbourne and Eddie Vedder.

Rumors of a collaboration between Elton and Britney began circulating in late July.

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan,” an unnamed source revealed at the time. “They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible.”

More recently, John teased the new tune during a stop in France. The acclaimed musician sang atop the single as it was played by a restaurant DJ.

The song marks Spears’ first new music since 2016. In recent years, the pop star had been embroiled in a battle to be released from a legal conservatorship, held by her father. It was eventually lifted in November 2021.

"Hold Me Closer" continues a busy 2022 for John. The beloved singer is currently in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with U.S. dates scheduled to run through November.