Elton John Announces Final 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Elton John has announced his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road U.S. tour dates.
After a series of European shows next spring, the legendary artist will head across the big pond to play one last run of concerts in 2022. Tickets will be on sale June 30.
"I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way," he said in a video announcement, "performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing places that have meant so much to me throughout my career."
You can watch the clip below.
John will launch the U.S. tour in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022, and conclude at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the site of his famous 1975 performance, on Nov. 20.
"I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time," he said. "This has been an incredible tour so far, through the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows." You can see the tour dates below.
Elton John, Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour U.S. 2022
July 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
July 18 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
July 23 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 28 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
July 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field
Aug. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
Sept. 7 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Sept.10 - Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
Sept. 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
Sept. 18 - Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
Sept. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sept. 24 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
Sept. 30 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
Oct. 2 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
Oct. 21 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
Oct.29 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Nov. 4 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
Nov. 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
Nov. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium