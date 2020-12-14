Eddie Van Halen’s Cause of Death Revealed

Eddie Van Halen's immediate cause of death has been revealed.

Nine weeks after his passing, the official death certificate obtained by TMZ reveals that the guitar legend died after a cerebrovascular event, or stroke. Pneumonia, the blood disorder myelodysplastic syndrome and lung cancer were also cited as underlying causes.

On Oct. 6, Van Halen's son Wolfgang announced that his father had died after a "long and arduous battle with cancer." The certificate also listed a number of other "significant conditions" that contributed to his father's death, including squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (skin cancer) and atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat).

Wolfgang recently released Mammoth WVH's debut single "Distance" as a tribute to his father.

"As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I'd miss him," the younger Van Halen said upon the song's release. "While this song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their own life."

He also promised to forge his own path, as opposed to riding his father's coattails. "There's many more ways to honor my father than just playing 'Panama,'" he recently tweeted. "By being my own musician, I honor my father much more than just playing a fuckin' [Van Halen] song. I get that y'all wanna hear VH songs. Head on over to Spotify, because I'm not a jukebox."

Eddie Van Halen Year by Year: 1977-2017 Photos