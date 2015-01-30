Watch Carmine and Vinny Appice’s ‘Stand Up and Shout!’ Video From ‘Drum Wars Live’

Skins-pounding brothers Carmine and Vinny Appice have posted a video, titled 'Stand Up and Shout!,' from their new 'Drum Wars' live CD.

Recorded in June 2014 during the brothers' stop at the Iridium in New York, the 'Drum Wars' disc features a number of hits from artists the Appices have played for -- including Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart and Ozzy Osbourne (Carmine) as well as Dio, Black Sabbath and Heaven & Hell (Vinny). In addition to a career-spanning overview, the album also works in what a press release promises are "thrilling series of solos that pit them against each other like the Gene Krupa/Buddy Rich drum battles of yore."

"After a bunch of friends and fans gave us a bunch of footage and photos from our 'Drum Wars' shows, we decided to put together a video from our live CD," explains Carmine. "The 'Stand Up And Shout' video is a good representation of what 'Drum Wars' is: a kick-ass show!"

The Appice brothers first took 'Drum Wars' on the road in 2012, and they're clearly having a good time; both Carmine and Vinny are slated to play drums for the veteran-rocker collective the Metal All Stars when they begin their European tour this spring. Watch 'Stand Up and Shout!' above, and check out the title track from 'Drum Wars' below.