Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 US Tour Dates

Drive-By Truckers will hit the road hard next spring. They've announced an extensive U.S. tour that will stretch from the beginning of March through mid-May.

The tour will kick off on March 9 in Indianapolis and wrap up more than two months later on May 13 in Asheville, N.C. The trek includes stops in various major cities and also includes the band's annual "Heathen’s Homecoming" celebration in Athens, Ga.

You can see a complete list of dates below. Tickets for all shows go on sale on Dec. 9.

Drive-By Truckers released their 14th album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, earlier this year. The record paid tribute to the band's earliest days, before they were called Drive-By Truckers, and featured a handful of guest slots, notably R.E.M.'s Mike Mills and singer-songwriter Margo Price.

"[Mike] Cooley and I have been playing together for 37 years now,” Patterson Hood said in a statement at the time of the album's announcement. "That first band might have failed miserably on a commercial level, but I'm really proud of what we did back then. It had a lot to do with who we ended up becoming."

Drive-By Truckers Spring 2023 U.S. Tour.

Mar. 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue #

Mar. 10 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall #

Mar. 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater #

Mar. 12 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre #

Mar. 14 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre #

Mar. 15 – Urbana, IL @ The Canopy Club #

Mar. 17 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall #

Mar. 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

Mar. 19 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live #

Mar. 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly #

Mar. 23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

Mar. 24 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre #

Mar. 25 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater #

Mar. 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

Mar. 29 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt †

Mar. 30 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt %

Mar. 31 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ^

Apr. 1 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt @

Apr. 20 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Floridian Social Club $

Apr. 21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room $

Apr. 22 – Orlando, FL @ Ace Cafe (Outdoors) $

Apr. 23 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate $

Apr. 25 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom $

Apr. 26 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom $

Apr. 28 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island $

Apr. 29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

Apr. 30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

May 2 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios $

May 4 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $

May 5– New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $

May 8 – Albany, NY @ The Egg Performing Arts Center

May 9 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall $

May 11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall $

May 12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel $

May 13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel $

# - w/Margo Cilker

† HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Model Citizen

% HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Hayride

^ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Camp Amped & Mercyland

@ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Wednesday

$ w/Lydia Loveless

* w/ Tyler Childers