Releasing a double album in the '60s and '70s was a rite of passage. Even if an artist had no reason, let alone the material, to put out a two-record album, it was something that just needed to be done sometime during a career.

The best double albums don't leave you picking out half of the songs you'd think would work better on a single LP. For the most part, there's nothing disposable on the records that made our gallery of the Top 10 Double Albums. Every single one of them belongs in your collection.

Top 10 Double Albums Releasing a double album in the '60s and '70s was a rite of passage. But which one was best?

Real-Life ‘Spinal Tap’ Stories: Rolling Stones