Don McLean Announces 50th Anniversary ‘American Pie’ Tour
Don McLean has announced an extensive world tour for 2022, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his hit song "American Pie."
McLean will launch the tour in January at Honolulu, Hawaii, and continue across North America before heading overseas for a leg of European shows. A complete list of tour dates is below.
“After spending the past 18 months at home, I am thrilled to be getting back on the road with my band,” McLean said in a statement. “2022 marks the 50th anniversary from when 'American Pie' landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart and we will be celebrating on tour all year long. We will be performing all the songs from the American Pie album, plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear.”
McLean's "American Pie," which runs eight-and-a-half minutes, lost its title as the longest song to top the charts. Taylor Swift is now the record holder with a new version of "All Too Well" that stretches more than 10 minutes. Swift sent McLean flowers after the news broke, writing in a note: "I will never forget that I'm standing on the shoulders of giants."
McLean called Swift "a beautiful person" with a "beautiful heart and charisma and great talent," in an interview with USA Today. "She’s been hugely famous for a decade or more, and all of a sudden has exploded into the force-of-nature realm. So it was fun for me to experience a little of that with this story."
McLean noted in the same interview that he never really anticipated "American Pie" to become as successful as it did. "It’s kind of become a folk song that everybody knows, which is what a folk song is," he said. "It’s always been the people’s choice. It was always a phenomenon, and it remains a phenomenon."
Tickets for the upcoming tour are available now.
Don McLean 2022 North American Dates:
Jan. 28-30 - Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note Hawaii
Feb. 3 - Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom
Feb. 5 - Grand Forks, ND @ Chester Fritz Auditorium
Feb. 11 - The Villages, FL @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
Feb. 12 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Feb. 14-18 - Port Canaveral, FL @ Rock Legends Cruise
Feb. 19 - Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Feb. 24 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
April 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
May 1 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
May 7 - Toronto, Canada @ John W H Bassett Theatre
May 12 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
May 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
May 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center
May 20 - Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
June 2 - Albany, NY @ The Egg
June 3 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre
June 4 - New York, NY @ Town Hall
June 11 - Baltimore, MD @ the Lyric
June 12 - Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall
June 17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
June 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
June 24 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
June 25 - Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Hall
June 26 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
July 7 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
July 8 - Grand Junction, CO @ the Avalon Theatre
July 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
Don McLean 2022 European Dates:
Sept. 11 - Cardiff, U.K. @ St. Davids
Sept. 13 - Ipswich, U.K. @ Ipswich Regent Theatre
Sept. 14 - Birmingham, U.K. @ Symphony Hall
Sept. 16 - Bath, U.K. @ The Forum
Sept. 17 - Torquay, U.K. @ Princess Theatre
Sept. 18 - Bournemouth, U.K. @ Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Sept. 20 - Brighton, U.K. @ Brighton Dome Concert Hall
Sept. 21 - Southend-on-sea, U.K. @ Cliffs Pavilion
Sept. 23 - Manchester, U.K. @ Bridgewater Hall
Sept. 24 - Gateshead, U.K. @ Sage Gateshead
Sept. 25 - Glasgow, U.K. @ The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Sept. 27 - Edinburgh, U.K. @ Usher Hall
Sept. 28 - York, U.K. @ York Barbican
Sept. 30 - Leicester, U.K. @ De Montfort Hall
Oct. 1 - Sheffield, U.K. @ City Hall
Oct. 2 - Liverpool, U.K. @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Oct. 4 - London, U.K. @ London Palladium
Oct. 7 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Oct. 9 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Concertgebouw de Vereeniging
Oct. 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Koninklijk Theater Carré
Oct. 14 - Bergen, Norway @ Peer Gynt Salen
Oct. 15 - Stavanger, Norway @ Stavanger Kuppelhallen
Oct. 16 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
Oct. 18 - Göteborg, Sweden @ Lorensbergsteatern
Oct. 20 - Turku, Finland @ Logomo
Oct. 21 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kulttuuritalo
Oct. 23 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Göta Lejon
Oct. 24 - Malmö, Sweden @ Palladium
Oct. 25 - Greve, Denmark @ Portalen
Oct. 27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik
Oct. 28 - Neuruppin, Germany @ Kulturkirche
Oct. 29 - Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast
Nov. 1 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Singel
Nov. 11 - Munich, Germany @ Prinzregententheater
Nov.13 - Linz, Austria @ Posthof