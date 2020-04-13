Dennis DeYoung Ranks Styx Albums Worst to Best
After we released our list of Styx Albums Ranked Worst to Best of the band’s studio albums, we expected feedback from fans. What we didn’t expect was a response from Dennis DeYoung, the singer and creative powerhouse behind Styx for more than 15 years.
The singer told our Matt Wardlaw that UCR “did a pretty good job” with the list. “You got it mostly right when you rated those records,” DeYoung notes. But he has a few adjustments. “Tell whoever came up with that list [that] Dennis says, ‘Stop fuckin’ around!’” he laughs. So, we offered DeYoung the opportunity to re-rank Styx’s albums.
“First, let me say ranking Styx albums I did not participate in is unfair to all,” he says, explaining why LPs like 2003’s Cyclorama and 2017’s The Mission do not appear on his list. “Having said that, I do not necessarily disagree with UCR's ratings, although I don't believe any without me belong in the Top 10. Geez, I wonder why.”
DeYoung notes that "like all lists, some people will be enraged while having differing opinions. How dare he? Just please remember, given the current situation in the world, a strong letter to follow would seem silly and pointless. Stay safe everyone and remember deep inside, we are all the same.’"