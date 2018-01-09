Watch Delta Deep’s Live ‘Black Coffee’ Video: Exclusive Premiere

Delta Deep are getting ready to follow up its self-titled debut with East Coast Live, a chronicle of their 2016 tour — and fans can get an exclusive early peek at the CD/DVD package right here.

As guitarist Phil Collen explains in a press release, the album was recorded during one stop on the band's itinerary — one that happened to land on Daryl Hall's property. The result was a set that captured a moment now preserved for audiovisual posterity.

"We recorded every night of our 2016 tours, east and west coast, expecting to pull out the best performances from different cities. But we managed to capture one of those special, magical nights where all the stars fall into place in Pawling, N.Y., at Daryl's House. This whole album was recorded that night. It was so relaxed but we were so on fire at the same," says Collen. "The intention was never to have a DVD addition to the cd but seeing the performances live and the fact that Daryl's House also video records its shows was an added bonus for us."

Delta Deep were formed at the top of the decade by Def Leppard guitarist Collen, Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo, drummer Forrest Robinson and singer Debbi Blackwell-Cook.

East Coast Live is scheduled to arrive in stores Jan. 26. Check out "Black Coffee" above, and look over the complete track listing below.

Collen and Delta Deep will be performing as part of this year's G3 tour - which kicks off Thursday, Jan. 11. You can get complete information at their official website.

Delta Deep, 'East Coast Live' Track Listing

"Black Dog" (opener)

"Bang the Lid"

"Miss Me"

"Treat Her Like Candy"

"Black Coffee"

"Burnt Sally/Rock Me"

"Whiskey"

"Shuffle Sweet"

"Private Number"

"Bless These Blues"

"Mistreated"

Forrest's Drum Solo

"Down in the Delta"

Band Intro

"Feelit"

DVD:

"Miss Me"

"Black Coffee/Burnt Sally/Rock Me Baby"

"Whisky"

"Bless These Blues"

Forrest's Drum Solo

"Down in the Delta"

Band Intro