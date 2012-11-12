Def Leppard Announce Viva Hysteria! Residency in Las Vegas

Def Leppard has become the latest rock band to take up residency in one of Las Vegas's most famous casinos. The group announced today they'd begin a nine-show, three-week run in Sin City that includes their greatest hits, plus their 1987 album 'Hysteria' in its entirety.

“We’ve never done anything like this before in our entire career so the opportunity to do something completely different like this, in such an iconic setting, is very exciting and something we just couldn’t say no to," singer Joe Elliott said in a band statement.

Beginning on March 22, Elliott, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen, Rick Savage and Rick Allen will play Friday, Wednesday and Saturdays through April 10 at the Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Las Vegas. It's a far more personal experience than most fans of the band have ever experienced, as the furthest seat is just 155 feet from the stage.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 16 through Ticketmaster or the Joint's official website. There are a number of VIP packages available through the band's website, but the cost of single tickets begins at $49.50.

On Halloween, Guns N' Roses kicked off a 12-show residency at the same venue. Earlier this year Motley Crue also performed for 12 nights at the Joint.