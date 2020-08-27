Dee Snider Criticizes Kiss Over Replacement Members’ Makeup

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider once again criticized Kiss for letting replacement members use the signature stage makeup worn by original guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss.

"I hate what Kiss is doing," the singer told the Appetite for Distortion podcast (via Ultimate Guitar). "I hate what Kiss is doing with the guys with Ace and Peter's makeup on — I'm not a fan."

Guitarist Tommy Thayer joined the band in 2002, and drummer Eric Singer first came on board in 1991, taking over after the death of Eric Carr. Thayer and Singer currently wear the makeup designs of Frehley and Criss, respectively.

Snider previously blasted Kiss' makeup move in 2015. "I don't see how people could accept this," he told Eddie Trunk. "Tommy Thayer? I'm sorry. It's insulting. Not only did he play with a tribute band of Kiss, he's imitating Ace in his entire act!"

Responding to Snider's 2015 comments, Kiss' Paul Stanley told the Talk Is Jericho podcast, "Let me put it in the simplest terms. In this case, this guy is a wannabe, has always been a wannabe and desperately wants attention and to be taken seriously, and that will never happen because he’s obviously clueless to the fact that he and his whole band are a bunch of buffoons."

Snider's most recent quote came in response to a question about band reunions, including Guns N' Roses.

"When I left Twisted and I went out at some point and I was doing Twisted music, I never even thought of calling it Twisted Sister without the other four guys," he said. "Everyone is saying, 'But you're Twisted Sister; you wrote the songs.' … I said, 'That's not Twisted Sister.' And I won't do that out of respect for the other members of the band. I could've made a lot more money doing that, but I would not do that."

While he emphasized his "love" of Guns N' Roses, Snider said he's "disappointed" they couldn't assemble the full classic lineup — including drummer Steven Adler and guitarist Izzy Stradlin — for their highly profitable reunion tour.

"I've seen footage of [Adler] joining the band, and that's so awesome," he said. "I know he's had some physical problems — he's a lovely person, maybe that was the problem. And he gets up there and he plays these couple of songs, he's got that shitty grin on his face. It's great, so why isn't he there? It makes no sense to me."