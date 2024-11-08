David Gilmour Addresses ‘Dark Side’ and ‘Wizard of Oz’ Rumors

Many years ago, someone discovered that Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon and the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz will sync up in eerie ways when jointly started at just the right moment.

This theory came to be known as "The Dark Side of the Rainbow." In the years since, however, members of Pink Floyd and their production team have described it all as a coincidence. David Gilmour reiterated that on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I only heard about it years later," he said during Thursday's episode. "Someone said you put the needle on ... and on the third roar of the MGM lion, you put the needle on for the beginning of Dark Side and there's these strange synchronicities that happen."

Gilmour even admitted that he's tried it out for himself. "There are these strange coincidences," he told Fallon. "I'll call them coincidences."

Roger Waters' Take on 'Dark Side of the Rainbow'

In 2022, Roger Waters shared a similar perspective when asked about the two pieces – but in a typically far more confrontational manner: "Bullshit," Waters said during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

"I mean, it may not be – it may [work] if you do what they say," Waters added. "But it has nothing to do with us – any of us. Nothing to do with anyone in Pink Floyd or anyone who wrote or recorded any of the music. It's something that somebody thinks – it's a coincidence. ... Maybe it's cosmic coincidence!"

