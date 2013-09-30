Win a Limited-Edition David Bowie Single

On Oct. 22, David Bowie will put out a 7" picture disc of 'Sorrow.' Although only 10,000 copies of the single will be available worldwide, Ultimate Classic Rock and Diffuser.fm have teamed up with Parlophone Records to give five lucky winners a copy of the limited-edition release.

'Sorrow' was originally on Bowie's 1973 covers album 'Pin-Ups' and previously recorded by both the McCoys and the Merseys, with the latter's version serving as the template for Bowie's take. The flip side features a live version of the song from Bowie's 'Serious Moonlight' tour, recorded at the Pacific National Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sept. 12, 1983.

The single will likely become a valuable collectors' item. You can also pre-order the single from Amazon or pick one up at your local indie record store on the release date.

For your chance to win the single, follow the instructions on the widget above. Sharing your entry across Facebook and Twitter platforms will give you more opportunities to win. The contest will expire on Nov. 4, 2013, at 11:59PM EDT. Be sure to read our official contest rules, and good luck!