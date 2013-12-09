Dave Mason Announces 2014 ‘Traffic Jam’ Tour

The time Dave Mason spent as a member of Traffic will form the backbone of his upcoming tour. The singer-songwriter and guitarist has announced a series of 30 dates that will keep him on the road for the better part of more than four months in 2014.

After three shows in California this week, 'Dave Mason's Traffic Jam' will have a proper kick off at the Revel Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J., on Jan. 3. The tour will wind its way across the country before ending in Newtown, N.J., on May 19. The complete tour schedule is listed below.

Mason was a founding member of Traffic, performing on their first two albums, 1967's 'Mr. Fantasy' and their self-titled record a year later. He also played on a few songs on 1969's 'Last Exit' -- a collection of outtakes -- and the live 'Welcome to the Canteen.' After leaving Traffic, he embarked on a successful career as both a solo artist, with hits like 'We Just Disagree' and 'Only You Know and I Know,' and as a sideman.

“I think that it is important to keep alive the legacy of four young men from the heartland of England and their contribution to contemporary music,” Mason said in a press release. “And ‘Traffic Jam’ -- aside from the obvious material -- will hopefully grow into the basis for other artists to participate. Keep the spirit alive!”

Dave Mason 'Traffic Jam' 2014 Tour

12/12 - Garberville, Calif.

12/14 - Santa Cruz, Calif.

12/15 - Napa, Calif.

1/3 - Atlantic City, N.J.

1/4 - Albany, N.Y.

1/5 - Englewood, N.J.

1/9 - Ridgefield, Ct.

1/10 - Huntington, N.Y.

1/11 - Morristown, N.J.

1/16 - Norfolk, Ct.

1/17 - Asbury Park, N.J.

1/18 - Salisbury, Mass.

1/19 - Plymouth, N.H.

1/24 - Harrisburg, Pa.

1/25 - Collingswood, N.J.

1/26 - Beacon, N.Y.

1/31 - Cleveland, Ohio

2/1 - Niagara Falls, N.Y.

2/7 - Chicago, Ill.

2/8 - Brighton, Mich.

2/18 - Stuart, Fla.

2/21 - Clearwater, Fla.

3/15 - Dallas, Texas

3/16 - The Woodlands, Texas

4/25 - Edwardsville, Ill.

4/26 - Naperville, Ill.

5/9 - Lewisburg, W.V.

5/16 - Woonsocket, R.I.

5/17 - Glenside, Pa.

5/18 - Newtown, N.J.