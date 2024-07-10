Cypress Hill Wants Peter Frampton to Attend London Orchestra Show

Nearly 30 years ago, an episode of The Simpsons depicted the hip-hop group Cypress Hill mistakenly booking a concert with the London Symphony Orchestra “possibly while high.” Today, that will become a reality.

In the 1996 episode, Homer, who is eager to impress the kids, hangs out with Cypress Hill and the Smashing Pumpkins at a festival called Hullabalooza — a riff on Chicago's Lollapalooza festival.

Now, after years of fan encouragement, LSO will back Cypress Hill for real while they perform some of their best known songs at the Royal Albert Hall.

"It's been something that we've talked about for many years since the Simpsons episode first aired, " B-Real (real name Louis Mario Freese) of Cypress Hill told the BBC. "So it's very special for us. And it's coming off the heels of our 30th anniversary for our Black Sunday album. ... We've played a lot of historical venues throughout our career and stuff like that, but nothing as prestigious as this."

READ MORE: Rock Album Covers Combined With Characters From 'The Simpsons'

Another character from that episode has been invited: Peter Frampton. The guitarist voiced the concert booker, and though they have not received a response, Cypress Hill has been hoping he'll attend the show.

"We've never met him before," B-Real explained, "but we thought it would be a kick to invite the legendary Peter Frampton."

Watch a Clip From the Cypress Hill 'Simpsons' Episode