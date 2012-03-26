Crosby, Stills + Nash – 2012 Summer Tour Guide

The wondrous harmonies of Crosby, Stills & Nash will be on display in pretty much every nook and cranny of our beautiful country this summer, with the veterans embarking on a massive 52-date tour beginning June 7 in Philadelphia and winding up Sept. 29 in San Diego, Calif. You can buy tickets right here.

Sometime partner Neil Young won't be with them -- he's busy re-interpreting Americana classics with the help of Crazy Horse and a children's choir -- but you can expect to see and hear plenty of the politically-minded spirit that led two-thirds of this legendary trio to perform for the Occupy Wall Street crowds last November.