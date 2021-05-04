Classic Police Film ‘Around The World’ Gets First Ever DVD & Blu-ray Release

On May 20, 2022, Mercury Studios presents The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, and DVD+LP (pressed on silver vinyl). Originally available on VHS and laserdisc, the film is being presented on DVD and Blu-ray for the first time, with restored picture and remastered audio, as well as complete performances of four bonus songs featured in the documentary.

Additionally, The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded includes never-before-released live audio on CD and LP. Boasting songs from their first two albums recorded in Japan, Hong Kong, and England, it showcases the Police playing with a frenzy and passion that would soon make them the biggest band in the world.

A poignant snapshot of this pivotal moment in their career, The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded blends footage of the band performing live with intimate footage of Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland exploring Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, India, Egypt, Greece, France, South America, and the US. The band was filmed on and off stage as they visited local monuments, tasted foreign cuisines, and organically grew a global fanbase.

