Drummer Chris Adler Thought Call to Play for Megadeth Was a Prank

Confirming weeks of rumors, Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler has been announced as Megadeth's drummer for the band's upcoming album — and no one was more surprised by the news than Adler himself.

Adler tells Classic Rock magazine that when he got the offer from Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine, he wasn't sure whether to take it seriously. "When Dave called and asked if I was interested in making a thrash metal album with him," he admitted, "I felt like I must have been on a hidden-camera show."

Which is not to say Adler isn't 100 percent on board for the new album. "Megadeth was the game-changer for me. There’s no doubt I would not be doing what I’ve been doing for the past three decades had I not stumbled across Killing Is My Business, and the Bible of all metal, Peace Sells," he continued. "I’m coming into this on fire. The goal here is to make the very best thrash album we can. Together I believe we can do something very special."

As Loudwire notes, Adler's enthusiasm is shared by Mustaine, who promises the band's new addition will "bring a new level of excitement and energy to Megadeth that the fans are going to lose their minds over."

"I have nothing but respect for my previous drummers," insisted Mustaine, "but this is going to absolutely kill! Back in 1989, Megadeth originally worked as a three piece — guitar, bass and drums — when we laid down the framework to our Grammy-nominated platinum album Rust in Peace. I want to thank the other members of Lamb of God for allowing this opportunity to take place for all of us in the metal community."

Adding that Adler's "drumming has forged such an innovative and ferocious path for metal music," bassist Dave Ellefson echoed Mustaine's sentiments, saying, "I’m very proud that he is anchoring our rhythm section with us on this new album. I can clearly see a new dawn of ‘utmost heaviness’ unfolding in Megadeth’s next chapter."

