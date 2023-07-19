50 Celebrities Who Were Turned Into Barbies

It may not rank as highly as the Oscars, Emmys or Grammys, but having your likeness immortalized on a Barbie doll is certainly a major achievement for any celebrity.

Famous people from all walks of life have been given their own Barbies – actors, actresses, models, athletes, cultural trailblazers and musicians from every genre imaginable.

The first celebrity doll was created in 1967, approximately eight years after Barbie debuted. It was based on the British fashion model Twiggy and featured her distinctive makeup and fashion style. So began the relationship between Barbie and pop culture stars that has spanned generations.

Barbie has always exhibited an element of glamour, so it should come as no surprise that classic Hollywood stars like Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball and Elizabeth Taylor have all been turned into dolls.

Barbie's distinctive figure – she would be 6 feet tall with a 39" bust, 18" waist and 33" hips if she were a real woman – has drawn comparisons to some of the world's most famous models. Perhaps it's only natural, then, that Claudia Schiffer and Heidi Klum can be found among the celebrity releases.

Over the years, actors have generally fallen into one of two Barbie categories: those who get a Barbie in their exact likeness, and those who are immortalized as one of their famous characters. Johnny Depp (Captain Jack Sparrow), Reese Witherspoon (Elle Woods), Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins) and Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen) are just some of the examples from the latter category.

Barbie has also shown equal representation among all forms of music. Classic rockers like David Bowie and Elton John have Barbies, as do pop stars such as Beyonce and Katy Perry. Country singers with their own Barbies include Reba McEntire and power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is among the rappers to have received their own doll.

Below, we highlight these artists and more in our list of 50 Celebrities Who Were Turned Into Barbies.