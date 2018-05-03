Buddy Guy has had a huge influence on generations of rockers hailing from either side of the Atlantic, and on the blues legend's upcoming LP, a few of his most famous disciples will have an opportunity to return the favor.

Guy is prepping the release of a new studio collection titled The Blues Is Alive and Well, which serves as a follow-up to his 2015 release, Born to Play Guitar. During the Alive and Well sessions, Guy enlisted the aid of several special guests, including Jeff Beck and longtime Rolling Stones bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Jagger contributed vocals to the track "You Did the Crime," while Richards and Beck teamed up for their appearances, lending additional guitar to a song titled "Cognac." Fans will have a chance to hear those — along with the rest of The Blues Is Alive and Well — when the album arrives in stores on June 15.

Check out the complete track listing for the LP below — and look for Buddy Guy on the next episode of David Letterman's Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, when it premieres on the streaming service on May 4.

Buddy Guy, 'The Blues Is Still Alive' Track Listing

"A Few Good Years"

"Guilty As Charged"

"Cognac" (featuring Jeff Beck & Keith Richards)

"The Blues Is Alive and Well"

"Bad Day"

"Blue No More" (featuring James Bay)

"Whiskey for Sale"

"You Did the Crime" (featuring Mick Jagger)

"Old Fashioned"

"When My Day Comes"

"Nine Below Zero"

"Ooh Daddy"

"Somebody Up There"

"End of the Line"