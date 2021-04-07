Bruce Kulick Announces ‘Live in Las Vegas’ Livestream Performance

Grand Funk Railroad and former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick will revisit music from some of classic rock’s biggest names in a newly announced livestream performance.

Titled “Bruce Kulick Live in Las Vegas,” the special will air April 16 from the Marquee Club’s Library inside the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. Kulick will be joined by his wife, Lisa, and longtime collaborator and Slash bassist Todd Kerns, performing music from his former band Kiss along with song made famous by the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Who, Elvis Presley and more.

Since 2000, Kulick has played guitar for Grand Funk Railroad, who would have spent much of last year touring if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining Grand Funk Railroad, Kulick played lead guitar for Kiss from 1984 to 1996, replacing Mark St. John. (Notably, Kulick and his predecessor were the only Kiss members to have never worn makeup, since the band went barefaced from 1983 until their original lineup reunion in 1996.)

He also played guitar on Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell tour and Michael Bolton's debut-album tour.

Kulick has kept busy throughout the pandemic with a number of livestream performances. In December, he headlined a Kissmas Masquerade, playing an acoustic set from his old band's songbook with Kerns. The event replaced the Kiss Kruise Fest, a two-day, fan-produced event that precedes the band's official Kiss Kruise, both of which were canceled this past year due to coronavirus restrictions.

"After my first rehearsal with Todd, I said to my wife, 'Oh, that was so much fun,'" Kulick told UCR just ahead of the Kissmas Masquerade last December. "Just to be able to play music with another person in the same room was very rewarding and something I terribly missed."

“Bruce Kulick Live in Las Vegas” will premiere at 9PM ET on April 16. Tickets cost $15, and the special will be available to purchase and view through the end of the month.

