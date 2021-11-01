Bruce Dickinson Announces 2022 North American Spoken-Word Tour

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced a sprawling North American spoken-word tour for early 2022. The expansive trek, titled "An Evening With Bruce Dickinson," will begin on Jan. 17 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and conclude on March 30 in Kitchener, Ont. Tickets go on sale Nov. 5.

Dickinson has embarked on spoken-word tours between Maiden voyages since 2017, when he released his memoir, What Does This Button Do? His 2022 shows will be split into two parts: a funny, acerbic look at his own life and career, followed by a Q&A in which Dickinson stresses that no subject is off-limits.

The singer recently revealed his show was inspired by legendary British writer and actor Quentin Crisp. "When I did this biography, What Does This Button Do? … they said, 'Well, let's go on a short tour doing readings from the book,'" Dickinson told BBC Radio 2 over the summer. "And I went, 'Well, that's a bit boring. Why would anybody just turn up? They can read the book themselves.' So I sort of enhanced it with a few ripe stories, and it went down very well. And then I added to it with a bit of improv. So the last 45 minutes is based on something that I saw Quentin Crisp [do], of all people.”

Dickinson has kept busy musically as well, with Iron Maiden releasing their 17th album, Senjutsu, in September. The band will resume touring Europe in June.

You can see Dickinson's spoken-word tour dates below.

'An Evening With Bruce Dickinson' 2022 Tour

01/17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

01/18 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

01/20 - Tampa, FL @ Theatre

01/21 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

01/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

01/24 - Raleigh, NC @ Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center

01/26 - Nashville, TN @ Polk Theater

01/27 - Columbus, OH @ Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

01/29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

01/30 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

02/01 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

02/02 - Albany, NY @ The Egg

02/04 - New York City, NY @ The Town Hall

02/05 - Boston, MA @ Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center

02/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

02/08 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

02/10 - Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

02/11 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

02/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

02/14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

02/16 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre

02/17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Rose State College Hudiburg Chevrolet Center

02/19 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

02/20 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

02/22 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

02/23 - Houston, TX @ Stafford Centre

02/24 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

02/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

02/28 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

03/01 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

03/03 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

03/04 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

03/06 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

03/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

03/14 - Vancouver, BC @ Massey Theatre

03/16 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

03/18 - Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

03/20 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

03/21 - Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall

03/23 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/26 - Ottawa @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

03/27 - Quebec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm

03/29 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

03/30 - Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square