Bruce Dickinson Announces 2022 North American Spoken-Word Tour
Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced a sprawling North American spoken-word tour for early 2022. The expansive trek, titled "An Evening With Bruce Dickinson," will begin on Jan. 17 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and conclude on March 30 in Kitchener, Ont. Tickets go on sale Nov. 5.
Dickinson has embarked on spoken-word tours between Maiden voyages since 2017, when he released his memoir, What Does This Button Do? His 2022 shows will be split into two parts: a funny, acerbic look at his own life and career, followed by a Q&A in which Dickinson stresses that no subject is off-limits.
The singer recently revealed his show was inspired by legendary British writer and actor Quentin Crisp. "When I did this biography, What Does This Button Do? … they said, 'Well, let's go on a short tour doing readings from the book,'" Dickinson told BBC Radio 2 over the summer. "And I went, 'Well, that's a bit boring. Why would anybody just turn up? They can read the book themselves.' So I sort of enhanced it with a few ripe stories, and it went down very well. And then I added to it with a bit of improv. So the last 45 minutes is based on something that I saw Quentin Crisp [do], of all people.”
Dickinson has kept busy musically as well, with Iron Maiden releasing their 17th album, Senjutsu, in September. The band will resume touring Europe in June.
You can see Dickinson's spoken-word tour dates below.
'An Evening With Bruce Dickinson' 2022 Tour
01/17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
01/18 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
01/20 - Tampa, FL @ Theatre
01/21 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
01/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
01/24 - Raleigh, NC @ Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center
01/26 - Nashville, TN @ Polk Theater
01/27 - Columbus, OH @ Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
01/29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
01/30 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
02/01 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
02/02 - Albany, NY @ The Egg
02/04 - New York City, NY @ The Town Hall
02/05 - Boston, MA @ Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center
02/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
02/08 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
02/10 - Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
02/11 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
02/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
02/14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
02/16 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
02/17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Rose State College Hudiburg Chevrolet Center
02/19 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
02/20 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
02/22 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
02/23 - Houston, TX @ Stafford Centre
02/24 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
02/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
02/28 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
03/01 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
03/03 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
03/04 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
03/06 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
03/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
03/14 - Vancouver, BC @ Massey Theatre
03/16 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
03/18 - Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
03/20 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
03/21 - Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
03/23 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/26 - Ottawa @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
03/27 - Quebec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm
03/29 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
03/30 - Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square