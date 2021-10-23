See Brian May Make Surprise Appearance at Roger Taylor Solo Show

Roger Taylor brought out a very special guest at his solo show last night in London: his Queen bandmate Brian May.

"It's my brother from another mother!" Taylor told the crowd. May joined him onstage for a rendition of Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti" as well as Queen's 1986 song "A Kind of Magic."

You can view fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

Last night's performance marked Taylor's final stop of his 14-date U.K. solo tour. The drummer released his sixth studio album, Outsider, on Oct. 1.

"I hope it does resonate to some extent," Taylor recently told UCR of his work independent from Queen. "Any solo stuff outside of what we call the 'mothership' has always really just been my own individual chance to express myself individually."

Taylor said he plans to "take a rest" before Queen launch their Rhapsody Tour next spring, once again performing with frontman Adam Lambert. The U.K./European trek will begin on May 27 in Belfast, Ireland, and wrap on July 25 in Helsinki, Finland.

"The mothership goes out, and I can’t wait," Taylor said. "It’s Europe. We’d love to come back to the States, because it’s so great. It works so well there, and everything is easier to organize. We’re out in May, June and July all over Europe. We’re going to do 10 big nights in London. Maybe 11. We’re looking forward to it. Brian and I are really looking forward to it."