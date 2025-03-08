Could Boston Tour Without Tom Scholz?: Band’s Singer Weighs In

Could Boston follow in the footsteps of Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd and tour without any original members?

Guitarist Tom Scholz – Boston’s primary songwriter and the man largely responsible for the group’s distinctive sound – is the last remaining founder. Though the 77 year-old is active with his charity work and still writes music, there are few – if any – signs that he wants to return to performing.

Boston hasn’t toured since 2017, and there’d surely be demand to see the band in concert once again. Still, singer Tommy DeCarlo threw cold water on the idea of Boston touring without Scholz.

'It Wouldn't Be the Same'

“Strictly speaking as a fan of Boston, for me, it wouldn't be the same,” DeCarlo explained during an appearance on the Jeremy White Show podcast. “It wouldn't be the same to go to a Boston show and not see Tom up there because in my opinion, Boston is Tom.”

While DeCarlo expressed respect for those bands that have successfully soldiered on without any original members, he insisted Boston simply wouldn’t be Boston without Scholz.

“Even though you love the music for me, for a live experience, it just wouldn't be the same without seeing Tom on stage,” the singer explained. “If Tom ever decided to shut it down and not tour again and somebody wanted to pick up the reins and run with it, I don't know if it would be that special. I don't think it would be.”

'No One Ever Has to Tell Me That I'm Not Brad Delp'

DeCarlo’s perspective is a unique one, given that he didn’t join Boston until 2007. Following the death of original lead singer Brad Delp, DeCarlo was plucked from obscurity to take over the frontman role.

During the conversation with White, DeCarlo, who was a Boston fan long before joining the group, admitted he “molded his voice” around Delp’s style of singing.

“I wish I could sound as good as Brad, but I know that I can't nor will I ever,” he confessed. "But I try my best to sing the song as close to the original recording as possible.”

DeCarlo added that he “learned quickly not to” read comments online from trolls eager to discredit his role in the band.

“No one ever has to tell me that I'm not Brad Delp,” the rocker noted. “For however many people out there that have something negative to say, I truly think if Brad were still alive today, he'd be the first one defending me saying, ‘Hey man, this guy's doing a great job. You know, I'm proud of Tommy DeCarlo.’”