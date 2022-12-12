Bono Announces New York City ‘Stories of Surrender’ Residency

Bono's Stories of Surrender book tour will continue next spring with an eight-date residency in New York City.

He's returning to the historic Beacon Theatre, where this tour opened in November. The new residency begins April 16 and continues through May 3. Tickets will be available starting Thursday. You can view a complete list of dates down below.

These performances are centered on the U2 frontman's recently released memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, as Gemma Doherty (harp, keyboard, vocals), Kate Ellis (cello, keyboard, vocals) and musical director Jacknife Lee join Bono for a show that's part theatrical performance and part rock concert. Bono relays snippets from his book in between brief musical interludes, beginning with his childhood in Dublin and stretching through subsequent philanthropic work and some of U2's biggest moments.

"When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I'd previously only sketched in songs – the people, places and possibilities in my life," Bono said in an earlier news release. "It is preposterous to think that others are interested in your story. ... This has all been a bit surreal," Bono added at the November tour opener.

He also noted that it was strange to be performing without his U2 bandmates. "I have their permission," Bono assured fans.

Bono, 2023 'Stories of Surrender' Book Tour

April 16-17, 2023, Beacon Theatre, New York City

April 21-22, 2023, Beacon Theatre, New York City

April 26, 2023, Beacon Theatre, New York City

Aprril 28-29 2023, Beacon Theatre, New York City

May 3, 2023, Beacon Theatre, New York City