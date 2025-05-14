Bob Mould Announces Electric Solo Tour

Bob Mould has announced a new electric solo tour in support of his recently released 15th album, Here We Crazy. The former Husker Du and Sugar frontman had spent several weeks on the road with a band promoting the new LP.

These new dates feature the singer and songwriter alone onstage with an electric guitar. A handful of solo electric shows had been announced earlier this year, including dates on May 25 in Las Vegas and four dates throughout August.

The new tour will run for nearly two dozen dates starting in early September.

"We, the band, spent the past six weeks performing sets focused on the music we recorded together since 2012," Mould said in a press release announcing the upcoming tour.

"Now, with the announcement of new Solo Electric shows, I'm looking forward to adding deeper cuts from my career songbook. The volume will be a touch quieter than the band shows, but the intensity will remain the same. Looking forward!"

Where Is Bob Mould Playing in 2025?

Mould's Solo Electric shows begin on Sept. 9 in Cincinnati with stops in Buffalo, New York, Baltimore, Chicago and his hometown of Minneapolis before wrapping up in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Oct. 11.

You can see all the tour dates below.

Bob Mould Solo Electric: Here We Go Crazy Tour 2025

MAY

25 – Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2025

JULY

30 – Township of Haddon, NJ – McLaughlin-Norcross Memorial Dell Haddon Lake Park

AUGUST

1 – Kingston, NY – Assembly

2 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

3 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus360

16 – Novato, CA – Hopmonk Tavern

SEPTEMBER

9 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

10 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House

12 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

13 – Ithaca, NY – Hangar Theatre

14 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

16 – Portland, ME – SPACE

17 – Shirley, MA – Bull Run

19 – East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum

20 – Battleboro, VT – Stone Church

21 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

23 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

24 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

26 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

27 – Winston-Salem, NC – SECCA

28 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage

30 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

OCTOBER

1 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

3 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

4 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk

7 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall

8 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House

10 – Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse

11 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club