As with the Beatles (see elsewhere on our list of the Best Blue Balls Songs), it's hard to believe there was a time when the Rolling Stones weren't getting any, as Mick Jagger so eloquently puts it in this classic, "girly action." But here he is, lamenting his multiple shutdowns as one woman after another shoots him down. (Also see 'Let's Spend the Night Together,' in which Jagger gets another serious case of blue balls.)