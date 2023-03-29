Bee Gees Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Bee Gees had already gone through a few stylistic transformations long before they reinvented themselves as disco royalty in the mid to late '70s.

Starting their career in Australia when they were still in their teens, Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb released their first singles in 1963 and their first album two years later. It took a short while for the group to find their groove – early records, like countless others across the globe, tended to sound like Beatles copies – but by the time their first international LP came out in 1967, their songwriting prowess was already developing.

Just a list of Bee Gees' earliest singles revealed something magical was in the works: "New York Mining Disaster 1941," "To Love Somebody," "Massachusetts," "I've Gotta Get a Message to You," "I Started a Joke." And that's even before they had their first U.S. No. 1. By the middle of the '70s, the Gibb brothers were mining new territory, exploring R&B and disco sounds with another run of successful hit singles, led by the immortal "Jive Talkin'."

Then Saturday Night Fever hit and nothing was the same – for popular music and the Bee Gees. The soundtrack is still one of the all-time bestselling albums, and its string of hit singles ("How Deep Is Your Love," "Stayin' Alive" and "Night Fever" all hit No. 1) led to total domination of the charts and radio by the end of the decade, not only for the Bee Gees but also the artists they wrote hits for, including Yvonne Elliman, Samantha Sang, Barbra Streisand, Frankie Valli and their younger brother, Andy Gibb.

And while a disco backlash at the turn of the '80s cast a dark shadow over the group's commercial prospects moving forward, they kept supplying others with hit singles, including Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers and Dionne Warwick, and by the end of the decade were once again reinventing their music. In 1997, Bee Gees were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and their reputation has only grown since the deaths of Maurice (in 2003) and Robin (in 2012). Their recorded legacy of nearly two dozen LPs has weathered multiple storms over the decades, as you'll see in the below list of Bee Gees Albums Ranked Worst to Best.