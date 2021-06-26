The Beatles’ ‘Love’ Set to Reopen in Las Vegas

Cirque Du Soleil’s long-running Beatles-themed show Love is set to return following its pandemic-forced hiatus.

“The Beatles Love will make its return back to The Mirage Hotel and Casino on August 26, 2021, and we couldn’t be more excited!,” proclaimed a message posted to the show’s Facebook page.

In a strange coincidence, the announcement comes almost exactly 15 years after Love first premiered on the Las Vegas Strip (June 30, 2006).

The high-flying show has remained popular since day one, guiding audiences through a fantastical look at the Beatles' history. The program’s general story chronicles the band’s early days performing in small clubs to their eventual domination of popular music. Impressive acrobatic feats abound throughout the show, including soaring roller skaters, trapeze artists, tightrope walkers and a Russian swing. Also noteworthy, the amazing costumes, which capture various eras -- including the swinging ‘60s -- while also creating colorful characters embodying Beatles' lyrics, such as Sgt. Pepper, Dr. Robert and Mr. Kite.

Still, it’s the music that serves as Love’s biggest star. The show features many of the Fab Four's most beloved hits, including “Eleanor Rigby,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Yesterday,” “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” “Hey Jude” and “All You Need Is Love.”

The show’s official soundtrack was produced by George Martin and his son, Giles. Released in 2006, it sold more than two million copies in the U.S., while also winning two Grammy Awards. It also proved to be the final album of George’s career. The legendary producer died in 2016.

Love’s return to the stage is part of a broader return from many of Cirque Du Soleil’s properties. The Montreal-based entertainment company has also announced reopening dates for several of its other Vegas shows as part of its #intermissionisover campaign.

Tickets to Love can be purchased via the show's official website.

Watch the Trailer for 'Love'