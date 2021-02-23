Axl Rose Set to Appear in New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Episode

Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose is known as one of the most animated frontmen in music. Now he’s literally getting animated in an upcoming episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

In the episode, the Mystery Gang - made up of Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby - heads out on a road trip along Route 66, only to be faced with a mysterious group of mud men that steals the famous Mystery Machine van. The gang stops for help at an isolated diner, where it runs into the legendary GNR singer.

“What’s up, Mystery Gang?” the cartoon Rose - seen lounging on his motorcycle - asks in a new teaser clip. “I was starting to think you guys were a no-show.”

After the group reacts to seeing “singer, songwriter, musician and total rock god, Axl Rose,” viewers discover that the GNR frontman has a preexisting friendship with Scooby and Shaggy.

“Axl is the friend that Scoob and I came here to meet,” Shaggy explains, before exchanging a series of high fives and secret handshakes with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

Later in the episode, members of the gang begin disappearing, eventually leaving just Rose, Scooby and Shaggy to solve the mystery.

You can watch a clip from Rose's appearance on Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? below.

The episode airs Thursday at 9PM ET on Boomerang and will subsequently be available to stream on Boomerang OTT.

This isn’t Rose’s first foray into the world of animation. In 2018, he appeared on a different Boomerang series, New Looney Tunes, delivering a song called "Rock the Rock" to help save Earth from an oncoming asteroid.