Andy Summers Wants Your Name in His Book

Andy Summers’ short story collection Fretted and Moaning will be published soon, and the former Police guitarist is offering fans a chance to have their name appear in the book.

In the video below, Summers explains that those who preorder at AndySummersBook.com by May 24 will be named in the volume. It’s available in Classic, Signature and Ultimate editions, with extras including a custom-made box and photographic print.

“Musician, composer, photographer, guitarist, and now author. Andy Summers has written short stories ever since the halcyon days of the Police, and for the first time, 45 are collected together in a hardback book, available in three editions,” publishers Rocket 88 said in a statement, adding that the stories are “as smart, funny and wry as the author and his music.”

The publishers note that "each one involves a guitar and guitarist in some way, and introduces a cast of characters who may be familiar to readers who’ve followed Andy’s career over the past five decades or more. ... Not that any of them are about real persons, living or dead, you understand. Every tale has at its heart someone whose hopes, dreams, loves, hates, failure, success and circumstances are revealed in uncanny, funny and often unexpected ways.”

Fretted and Moaning is set to arrive on Aug. 19. Summers' last musical release was the solo album Triboluminescence in 2017.

