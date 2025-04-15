AC/DC Leaves Dallas Thunderstruck: Review and Photos

AC/DC has spent the past half-century defying the odds at every turn, and they did it once again on Monday at Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium during the second night of their North American Power Up Tour.

The septuagenarian rockers played the same 21-song set as their opening night in Minneapolis, delivering a relentlessly energetic two-hour performance that left 80,000 fans feeling shell-shocked and thunderstruck — fitting, considering they were in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, whose beloved cheer squad dances to the 1990 hit at every game.

AC/DC Keeps Getting Better With Every Tour Stop

It was an ear-splitting, unqualified triumph that became all the more remarkable when you consider just how unlikely it is that AC/DC is even here in 2025. The band's 2016 Rock or Bust Tour, which ended with Axl Rose subbing for a hearing-impaired Brian Johnson, felt like an elegy, compounded by the death of Malcolm Young the following year. 2020's reunifying Power Up album roared like a beast awoken from its slumber, but AC/DC didn't return to the stage until late 2023 for the Power Trip festival. That show felt like a miracle, but could the band — particularly Johnson — really handle the rigors of a world tour?

Needless to say, the answer is a resounding "yes." Not only can AC/DC still deliver their peerless, megawatt stadium rock spectacle, but they're getting better with each tour stop, gleefully rubbing it in the faces of their doubters.

At 70 years old, Angus Young stomped and shimmied down the catwalk with the same combustible energy of his youth. He ripped the solo to "You Shook Me All Night Long" with economical precision, and the stadium roared with applause when he writhed on a raised platform during the free-form, splendidly gratuitous "Let There Be Rock."

Johnson, meanwhile, seems to harvest the life force of every audience. The frontman shook the rust off his vocal cords throughout the band's 2024 European tour, and his voice sounded demonically robust on Monday. He screamed like a feral alley cat on "Highway to Hell" and "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)," and he delivered an inspired, gravelly interpretation of "Sin City." Some croaks and crags are inevitable at 77, but Johnson has developed workarounds for the toughest vocal moments — and when he needed backup, he had 80,000 screaming fans more than happy to oblige.

That's the timeless beauty of an AC/DC concert. It's still a night out with the lads like no other, a testament to the communal, life-affirming spirit of rock 'n' roll. We know better than to ever count them out at this point — maybe they'll be back in Dallas again in a couple of years. But if the Power Up Tour ends up being their swan song, it will be remembered as a blaze of hellfire and glory from one of rock's most indomitable forces.