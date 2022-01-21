ABBA Reach a Settlement With ‘Parasitic’ Tribute Band

A British tribute band will be called something else after settling with ABBA.

Attorneys for ABBA filed a lawsuit in December arguing that Abba Mania could be confused with the original, describing their behavior as "parasitic and in bad faith," according to NME.

ABBA asked for a name change but had been initially turned down by Abba Mania, who describe themselves as “the world’s most successful touring Abba show.”

The terms of the new agreement were not disclosed, but Billboard said Abba Mania agreed to stop using the title. The cover band was formed in 1999 and has toured in both Europe and America. They are scheduled to make stops this March in France and in April in the U.K.

ABBA members Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad reunited in 2016 to start work on the album that became Voyage, which was released in November. The album represents their first new material in 40 years, and it earned ABBA's first-ever Grammy nomination. Voyage was certified platinum last month.

There are no tour plans in the works for the original Swedish pop band. Instead, they've announced an immersive virtual performance called ABBA Voyage for this spring in London where the group will appear as avatars. The show will feature a 10-piece live band in a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park that's been described as a "magical space circus."

Lyngstad recently addressed the group's future, saying ABBA haven't ruled out another reunion at some point. “I want the band to be remembered as a band who made people feel something in their hearts, she said. "I want to be remembered as a member of a band [of] people that gave them comfort, that gave them happiness, that we were there for them – and for ourselves as well, of course. I’m so happy that people are so touched by what we do.”