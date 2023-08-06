You don't have to travel far to see some incredible rock 'n' roll history. That's the beauty of music and the people who make it — it's everywhere.

But there are, of course, plenty of significant locations all over the world that are best viewed in person. In the below gallery, we're taking a look at 50 Rock Landmarks Every Fan Should Visit.

Though all of these locations still exist in one form or another, many of them have undergone renovations, replacements or changes of ownership. 3 Savile Row in London, for example, where the Beatles held their last live performance on the roof, is now an Abercrombie & Fitch. The Andaz West Hollywood hotel, better known as the "Riot House," has clearly gotten some upgrades over the years as well.

Some of these places aren't exactly open to the public: Electric Lady Studios in New York City and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama are still very much working recording studios. Others are appointment-only or require tickets. Some, however, are free and available to anyone who happens to wander by. There's no charge to sit at Strawberry Fields in Central Park and reflect on the paradigm-shifting contributions of the late John Lennon, or walk through the Haight-Ashbury district of San Francisco and allow yourself to be transported back to the Summer of Love.

Whether you're thinking about a music-related road trip or just want to check out what's in your own backyard, these are must-see sites.