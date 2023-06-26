In Memoriam: 2023 Deaths

The world said goodbye to some hugely influential pop culture figures in 2023, including award-winning actors, legendary athletes, multiplatinum-selling musicians and iconic pinups.

Gina Lollobrigida, an actress and model once regarded as the most beautiful woman in the world, died in January; Raquel Welch, who defined sex appeal to generations of moviegoers, passed away a month later.

Burt Bacharach, the songwriter who penned many of pop’s most memorable tunes, died in February, while Harry Belafonte, the groundbreaking singer and tireless social activist, passed in April.

Tina Turner, an icon in the world of music who enjoyed huge success as both a solo artist and alongside her ex-husband Ike Turner, died in May. The singer’s legacy was celebrated by a wide range of musicians and celebrities, who hailed the Queen of Rock’s influence on their respective careers.

Another icon, Tony Bennett, died months later. The singer's career spanned more than 70 years, and along the way, he collaborated with many of the biggest acts in music history.

From the rock world, guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck, folk singer David Crosby and the last founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Garry Rossington, all died this year.

Fans also said goodbye to several beloved television stars, including Cindy Williams (Shirley from Laverne & Shirley), Lisa Loring (the original Wednesday Addams), Law & Order star Richard Belzer and several members from the cast of M*A*S*H.

TV host Jerry Springer, whose titular talk show was one of the most discussed – and scrutinized – television programs of the ‘90s and early 2000s, died at the age of 79.

Hall of Fame running back-turned-actor Jim Brown died in May. Another influential athlete, wrestler the Iron Sheik, followed him a month later.

We honor these people and others below.