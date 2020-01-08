2020 Classic Rock Concert Tour and Festival Preview

We’re so over 2019. The new year has arrived, and with it comes an exciting slate of tours.

The next 12 months are primed to be one of the best concert years in recent memory. Like reunions? You’ve got the Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald and the return of the Black Crowes. Want to see multiple massive bands on the same bill? There’s the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett, or the Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy. Maybe you’re compelled to see your favorite artist one last time. In that case, farewell treks from Elton John, Kiss, Ozzy Osbourne or Lynyrd Skynyrd could be up your ally. No matter your musical flavor, 2020 has plenty to offer.

It’s no surprise to see many of rock’s biggest acts heading out on the road. At a time when record labels and streaming services seem to be arguing over every penny, the live music industry continues to boom. More than 50 percent of the American population attends at least one concert a year, and worldwide the live music industry is expected to exceed $30 billion in revenue by 2022.

With so many artists playing shows, it can be hard to keep track of who is going where. That’s why we created this handy cheat sheet of 2020’s biggest rock tours. All information is up-do-date as of publishing, but remember that details are constantly changing. If there’s a tour that catches your eye, we suggest heading to the artist’s official website for further info.