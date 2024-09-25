See Sammy Hagar’s Vegas Poolside Paradise: Photos and Video

Sammy Hagar’s poolside paradise at the Palms in Las Vegas is as cool and unique as the Red Rocker himself.

Branded as Sammy’s Island, the expansive pool area spans 73,000 square feet. A vibrant palette of blues and yellows emanate warm island vibes, accentuated by lush green palm trees. A pair of large main pools offer the perfect areas for taking a dip, or simply lounging in the sun. The East Pool is designed for guests of all ages while the West Pool is a designated 21+ space. Several bars offer an assortment of tantalizing libations, while the on-site tequileria serves up plenty of Cabo Wabo.

“This is like a dream come true. I’ve been dreaming about having an island like this, calling it Sammy’s Island, for so long. Probably 15 years,” Hagar explained via promotional video. “So the drinks, the music and everything are on a very high level. And the food and the ambiance is chill. It’s fun, it’s great. The music gets loud. It’s rock n’ roll.”

READ MORE: All 48 Sammy Hagar-Era Van Halen Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Those visitors looking for a heightened experience can rent one of the colorful cabanas. With bright decor, ample seating, a private television and refrigerator, guests can party the day away or simply stretch out and relax.

Meanwhile, Hagar’s distinctive touch resonates from the Red Rocker Bungalows. Each of them boasts Sammy-inspired murals, bright red couch seating and a private in-ground plunge pool. There’s even a kegerator for those guests who want to order Red Rocker Lager on draft.

Pictures and video from Sammy’s Island can be seen below.

What Kind of Music Do They Play at Sammy’s Island?

On typical days, guests will see DJs playing an eclectic mix of rock, pop and hip-hop from the pool’s main stage. The space will also host concerts and special events throughout the year; Hagar himself performed here for the grand opening of Sammy’s Island and will return for his birthday celebration, taking place Oct. 4 and 5.

“I am trying to create a deeper, more meaningful experience with my music, my food and the way I like to live," the rocker noted. "This is a lifestyle. It’s the way I like to live.”

Further details, include a schedule of events, can be found on the Sammy's Island website.