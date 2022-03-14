Rolling Stones Announce U.K. and European Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones have announced a new batch of tour dates for the U.K. and Europe to mark their 60th anniversary.

The Sixty tour will kick off on June 1 in Madrid and wrap up on July 31 in Stockholm. The full run of dates can be seen below.

“Sorry to keep you all hanging around, but the waiting is over,” guitarist Keith Richards said in a statement. “I’ve always said the best place for rock ‘n’ roll is on being onstage with the Stones, and this year is very special.” Ronnie Wood added: “When I look out at the sea of people when we play in Europe, all I can see is smiles. It’s heartwarming, and I’m glad we make people happy every time we play live. Can’t wait to get on this brand new stage with the boys and have some fun.”

Steve Jordan, who served as Charlie Watts' replacement for the 2021 No Filter Tour, will once again be joining the band on drums. Richards recently reported that Jordan had been involved in writing new material with the group.

"It seems like only yesterday that I was in the studio with Charlie, joshing around. It’s just so weird and then very sad,” Mick Jagger told Billboard in September 2021 following the death of the band's longtime drummer. “And I mean, it’s such a long time that you work with someone like that, and you get to know someone so well and their quirks and their idiosyncrasies and they know yours. And there’s a language in communication with musicians, obviously, or anything else. … That’s very rare. I miss that so much.”

The Rolling Stones topped the list of most lucrative tours in 2021, grossing an average of $9.6 million per show for a total of $115.5 million. In December, Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood appeared together for a small benefit show in London to honor Watts. (Original bassist Bill Wyman was also in attendance.) Richards performed with his solo backing band, the X-Pensive Winos, for the first time in 30 years at a charity concert in New York City last week.

Rolling Stones Sixty Tour Dates 2022

6/01 – Madrid, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

6/05 – Munich, Olympic Stadium, Germany

6/09 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium, U.K.

6/13 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

6/17 – Bern, Wankdorf Stadium, Switzerland

6/21 – Milan, San Siro Stadium, Italy

6/25 – London, American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, U.K.

7/03 – London, American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, U.K.

7/11 – Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

5/15 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

7/19 – Lyon, Groupama Stadium, France

7/23 – Paris, Hippodrome Paris, France

7/27 – Gelsenkirchen, Veltins Arena, Germany

7/31 – Stockholm, Friends Arena, Sweden