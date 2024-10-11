Hear Ratt’s Previously Unreleased ’80s Song ‘Reach for the Sky’

Ratt have shared “Reach for the Sky,” a previously unreleased track from their classic ‘80s era.

“It took 40 years to get that song heard,” declared a post on the band’s official Facebook page, announcing the tune.

“Reach for the Sky” was originally written in 1982 and was earmarked for Out of the Cellar, the group’s triumphant debut album. The track was recorded during their 1983 sessions for the LP, but ultimately left on the cutting room floor. Ratt later used the name Reach for the Sky for their fourth studio album, released in 1988, however the song of the same name was not included on the LP.

“Reach for the Sky” features many hallmarks of Ratt’s classic sound, including a blistering dual guitar attack, courtesy of Robbin Crosby and Warren De Martini. Meanwhile, frontman Stephen Pearcy’s powerful vocals soar above the sound as he encourages listeners to “Reach, reach for the sky.”

Listen to “Reach for the Sky” below.

When Will the 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘Out of the Cellar’ Be Released?

“Reach for the Sky” is finally getting its release now as part of an expanded 40th anniversary reissue of Out of the Cellar. The LP version includes the original album on red and black splatter vinyl, along with a neon orange 7” of “Reach for the Sky." The reissue is also available as a limited edition CD.

The 40th anniversary edition of Out of the Cellar comes out on Nov. 8 (pushed back from an original Oct. 25 release date). It’s available for pre-order now.