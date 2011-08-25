Kurt Cobain Allegedly a Pain in the Ass

Original 'Nevermind' producer Butch Vig has fond memories of working with Nirvana and Kurt Cobain during their early 90s recording sessions. He also has some gripes. As the band prepares to release a remastered version of the album on Sept. 27, Vig talked to Rolling Stone about the difference in opinions that ultimately resulted in Andy Wallace being brought in to mix the project.

"Kurt was charming and witty, but he would go through these mood swings," Vig says. "He'd be totally engaged, then all of a sudden a light switch would go off and he'd go sit in the corner and completely disappear into himself. I didn't really know how to deal with that."

"With the mixing, I'd be balancing the drums and the guitars, then Kurt would come in and say, 'Turn all the treble off. I want it to sound more like Black Sabbath.' It was kind of a pain in the ass." Vig's never-before-heard mixes will be included on the five disc "super deluxe" version of the remastered 'Nevermind' album. Rehearsals of hits like 'Smells Like Teen Spirit,' BBC Recordings and a 90-page book are also included in the box set.

On Sept. 20, bassist Krist Novoselic will take part in a concert celebrating the enduring value of 'Nevermind' in Seattle. He's amongst a handful of artists scheduled to perform each song on the now 20-year-old album. 'Nevermind' was originally released on Sept. 24, 1991.