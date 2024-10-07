Kiss Working on Five-Part ‘End of the Road’ Tour Documentary

Kiss is currently working on a five-part documentary about their farewell tour.

Paul Stanley revealed the news in a social media post, with a photo showing his wife Erin being interviewed for the series.

The End of the Road tour kicked off on Jan. 31, 2019 and concluded nearly four years later with two sold-out December 2023 shows at New York's Madison Square Garden. Kiss played 250 shows altogether, despite having to postpone dozens of shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two concerts from the tour were aired as pay-per-view specials. On New Year's Eve 2020 the band performed the Kiss 2020 Goodbye concert from Dubai, with a small crowd watching from socially distanced hotel room balconies. The last show of the tour was also aired live on PPV. No live albums or home videos have been released from the tour yet, and there is no word on when or where the five-part documentary will be made available.

Kiss Promise 'Immersive' Hologram Avatar Show for 2027

Kiss are also at work on an ABBA-style hologram show. They revealed an early version of the digital avatars that will be used at the end of their final Madison Square Garden Concert. In a recent interview with Billboard's Behind the Setlist, Stanley promised it would be more than a concert replication. "The idea of a simulated concert is not what we wanna do. Frankly, I would find that boring. What we're creating is an immersive experience that Kiss fans will love and people who have never been exposed to Kiss or might not like certain aspects of the band will have to see."