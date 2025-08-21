David Gilmour has released another song from his upcoming live album and film: the title track from his 2024 album, Luck and Strange.

The former Pink Floyd guitarist and singer's Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome will screen in theaters on Sept. 17. On Oct. 17, The Luck and Strange Concerts album will be released along with Live at the Circus Maximus on Blu-ray and DVD.

You can see the new live video for "Luck and Strange" below.

Watch David Gilmour's Performance of 'Luck and Strange' Live

The performance is taken from the start of Gilmour's 23-date tour in support of Luck and Strange, which launched soon after the album's release in September 2024. He played six sold-out dates at Rome's Circus Maximus, from which the upcoming album and films are culled.

A Super Deluxe box set of The Luck and Strange Concerts will be available with a 120-page hardback book featuring photos taken on tour by Polly Samson, Gilmour's wife and collaborator on the 2024 LP. The album will also be available in other formats, including two-CD and four-LP versions.

What's on David Gilmour's Upcoming Live Album?

The Luck and Strange Concerts features songs from throughout Gilmour's career, including some from Luck and Strange ("The Piper's Call," "Between Two Points"), earlier solo cuts ("5 A.M.," In Any Tongue") and the Pink Floyd classics "Wish You Were Here" and "Comfortably Numb," among others.

Watch David Gilmour Perform 'Sorrow' in Concert in 2024

The Live at the Circus Maximus two-disc Blu-ray and three-disc DVD, in addition to the concert recordings, will include extras such as tour rehearsal footage, backstage scenes and music videos for several of Luck and Strange's songs.

When Is David Gilmour's Concert Film Showing?

Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome opens in theaters, including IMAX, on Sept. 17. More information about the screenings and tickets is available on the film's website.

Watch the Trailer for David Gilmour's 'Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome'

You can see the track listings for the album and film below.

David Gilmour, 'The Luck and Strange Concerts' Track Listing

CD1

1 5 A.M.

2 Black Cat

3 Luck and Strange

4 Breathe (In The Air)

5 Time

6 Fat Old Sun

7 Marooned

8 A Single Spark

9 Wish You Were Here

10 Vita Brevis

11 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

12 High Hopes

CD2

1 Sorrow

2 The Piper’s Call

3 A Great Day For Freedom

4 In Any Tongue

5 The Great Gig In The Sky

6 A Boat Lies Waiting

7 Coming Back To Life

8 Dark and Velvet Nights

9 Sings

10 Scattered

11 Comfortably Numb (Encore)

David Gilmour, 'Live at the Circus Maximus'

DISC 1

LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS

1 5 A.M.

2 Black Cat

3 Luck and Strange

4 Breathe (In The Air)

5 Time

6 Fat Old Sun

7 Marooned

8 Wish You Were Here

9 Vita Brevis

10 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

11 High Hopes

12 Sorrow

13 The Piper’s Call

14 A Great Day For Freedom

15 In Any Tongue

16 The Great Gig In The Sky

17 A Boat Lies Waiting

18 Coming Back To Life

19 Dark and Velvet Nights

20 Sings

21 Scattered

22 Comfortably Numb (Encore)

142-minute concert film with audio in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos

DISC 2

DAVID GILMOUR

THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS (AUDIO)

Audio only in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos

VIDEO EXTRAS

LUCK AND STRANGE TOUR REHEARSALS

Rehearsals for the Luck And Strange Tour at King Alfred Leisure Centre, Brighton, September 2024

1 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

2 Breathe (In The Air)/Time

3 Dark and Velvet Nights

4 Luck and Strange

DOCUMENTARIES

5 Rain in Rome

6 Backstage at the Royal Albert Hall

7 Backstage in America 8:55

8 The Making of Luck and Strange

MUSIC VIDEOS

9 A Single Spark Live

10 Between Two Points (Official Music Video)

11 Between Two Points - GENTRY Remix – Editor’s Cut (Official Music Video)

12 Wesley On Patrol

13 The Piper’s Call (Official Music Video)

14 The Piper’s Call Live from Around the World (Official Music Video)

15 Luck and Strange (Official Music Video)

16 Dark and Velvet Nights (Official Music Video)

17 Dark and Velvet Nights (Animated Official Video)