Watch the First Clip From David Bowie Biopic ‘Stardust’

The first clip from the upcoming David Bowie biopic Stardust has been released.

In the scene, a 24-year-old Bowie (Johnny Flynn) discusses his efforts to break through in the U.S.A. with his publicist Ron Oberman (Marc Maron).

“I think you’re gonna be the biggest goddamn star in America,” Oberman professes. When Bowie questions Oberman’s sincerity, the publicist stands firm. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m a fucking minority of one, but all it takes is one believer to change the world, right?”

Watch the scene from Stardust below.

The clip is the latest look for fans who are undoubtedly curious about the film. Described by producers as capturing “David before Bowie,” the movie “offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the moments that inspired the creation of Bowie’s first and most memorable alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, capturing the turning point that cemented his career as one of the world’s greatest cultural icons.”

Flynn is best known to American audiences as the star of the Netflix series Lovesick. Maron, meanwhile, is a successful comedian whose acting credits include another Netflix series, GLOW.

Stardust was originally announced in February 2019. At the time, Bowie’s son, Duncan Jones, tweeted a series of messages questioning the project.

“Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic ... I would know," Jones declared. “I’m not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn’t know. I’m saying that as it stands, this movie won’t have any of Dad’s music in it, and I can’t imagine that changing. If you want to see a biopic without his music or the family's blessing, that’s up to the audience.”

The film had been slated to make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, however the event was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.