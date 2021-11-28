Brian May Says His Words on Trans People Were ‘Subtly Twisted’

Brian May addressed his controversial comments involving the trans community, saying his “words were subtly twisted.”

The guitarist faced criticism following a recent interview at ITV’s Palooza event in London, voicing concerns about “cancel culture” and envisioning the scenario of Queen trying to be successful in modern times.

“I’m sure… we would be forced to have people of different colors and different sexes and a trans person – but life doesn't have to be like that,” he reportedly said. He also appeared to criticize U.K. music event the Brit Awards for removing separate male and female categories in favor of non-gendered ones.

May has now attempted to clarify his comments, writing Sunday on Instagram that “predatory Press hacks” made him come across as “unfriendly to trans people."

“Yes – I was ambushed and completely stitched up by a journalist at the recent ITV event. And it’s led to a whole mess of press stories making it look like I’m unfriendly to trans people,” he wrote. “Nothing could be further from the truth. My words were subtly twisted. I should have known better than to talk to those predatory Press hacks.

“Sincere apologies to anyone who has been hurt by the stories,” he continued. “My heart is open as always to humans of all colors, all creeds, all sexes and sexualities, all shapes and sizes – and all creatures. We all deserve respect and an equal place in this world. And my grateful thanks to all of you who stepped up to defend me in the last couple of days. It means so much that you have faith in me.”