The Dead Daisies Unearth New Album, ‘Holy Ground’

The Dead Daisies' fifth studio album, Holy Ground, sees the light of day.

With singer/bassist, Glenn Hughes, the leaner four-piece outfit delivers a new urgency and vigor. This album exudes an undeniable force that will please even the most hardened rock devotees.

Holy Ground is eleven tracks of pure unadulterated rock and is already receiving rave reviews. Moody, at times dark, powerful and rhythmic, the album raises the bar. Laden with chart-topping hits such as “Unspoken”, “Bustle and Flow” and “Holy Ground”, these tracks have appeared on Rock Charts and hundreds of playlists & digital radio stations around the globe.

Glenn has this to say: “From the opening track “Holy Ground”, we were building a strong foundation. Each song has its own theme, full of drama, emotion and groove, all the way through to “Far Away” the autobiographical last song. We gave it our all, focused and passionate. Take this ride with us, maybe you’ll find yourself in the lyrics.”

The band can’t wait to play these songs live! When they hit the road, returning to the Daisies amazing line-up is the monstrous, hard-hitting, powerhouse drummer, Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne). So strap in, this is going to be one hell of a ride!

With Holy Ground, The Dead Daisies have ensured that they will no longer follow anyone.

They stand, proudly, on Holy Ground.