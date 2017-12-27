Slash Purchases New $6.25 Million Encino Home

Slash has found a new home, not long after the house he shared with ex-wife Perla Hudson was purchased by rapper Big Sean. Keep scrolling to see inside the Guns N' Roses guitarist's new $6.25 million, 9,400-square-foot spec mansion, located in the "very suburban yet quietly celeb-flooded San Fernando Valley community of Encino," according to Yolanda's Little Black Book.

Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, sold his former home, a 11,000-square-foot Beverly Hills estate for $8.7 million, having originally listed it in 2015 for some $11 million. He'd cut the price to $9.5 million in 2016. The Hudsons originally purchased their former home for $7.3 million in 2009, then proceeded to turn the "modest manse into a 'rocker chic' pad, complete with pirate ship chandeliers, an outdoor halfpipe for skating, and a recording studio," according to Realtor.com.

Slash's new Encino mansion sits on a .72-acre corner lot; it's completely walled and gated, to keep pesky fans like you out. Inside, two driveways lead to a wraparound motorcourt and three-car garage. The home boasts 10 bathrooms and six bedrooms, including a master suite with an outdoor balcony, a sitting area, oversized shower and a spacious designer-created walk-in closet with all custom cabinets. "Looks fancier than many of our Rodeo Drive boutiques, actually," Yolanda notes.

The living room boasts high ceilings and fireplace, and is adjacent to a cozy family room that also boasts a fireplace, as well as a cool wall of glass. The family room then opens into the kitchen, with a giant refrigerator, sprawling Wolf range, Calacatta marble countertops and a center wine cooler. There's also a home-theater screening room, a game room featuring an air-hockey table, a home office and library, and a covered area for outdoor lounging.

Perla Hudson, meanwhile, has moved into her own $3.5 million, 6,113-square-foot mansion, also in Encino. Slash reportedly purchased it through a blind trust.