Slash – 2011 Best Live Album Winner

The first annual Ultimate Classic Rock Awards have been announced and the big winner for Best Live Album is none other than Slash, for his 'Made in Stoke 24/7/11' album.

The live disc nabbed over 29% of the vote, with Rush's 'Time Machine 2011: Live in Cleveland' nipping at Slash's boot heels, grabbing over 25% of votes. These two live juggernauts nabbed over half the tally, which is impressive. Classic rockers love Slash and they love Rush.

Jimi Hendrix's 'Winterland' pulled in over 13% of the votes, while ZZ Top's 'Live in Germany' raked in nearly 12%. Rounding out the list were The Rolling Stones' 'The Brussels Affair '73' and Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker's 'Kiss My Amps.'

Slash's live platter was recorded in the guitarist's native Stoke-on-Trent in England. The 21-song set culled material from Slash's solo efforts, his work in Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver and his post-Guns act Slash's Snakepit. To say that the double disc affair is a career spanning set would be an understatement. The fact that it was recorded in the region where he was born only ups the intimacy factor. Whatever the case, classic rockers loved the album.

Over 230,000 people cast their votes in the first annual Ultimate Classic Rock Awards.