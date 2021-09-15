Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall – Out Now!

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s long-lost recording of their legendary 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is out now!

After spending roughly 50 years in storage, the original concert multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by the GRAMMY® Award-winning team of producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. The resulting live album places listeners front and center at the historic show, as the band perform classic hits including “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary,” “Born on the Bayou” and “Bad Moon Rising.”

Coinciding with the album, a new documentary concert film, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, is now streaming on Netflix beginning today! Directed by GRAMMY® Award winner Bob Smeaton and narrated by Academy Award®-winning actor Jeff Bridges, the film takes viewers from the band’s earliest years together through their meteoric rise to fame. Watch the trailer here.

Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall is available on 180-gram LP, CD, cassette, and digital formats, as well as on a limited edition Super Deluxe Edition Box Set (2-LP/2-CD/1-Blu-ray), offering the complete film, Dolby ATMOS® Immersive Audio, a reproduction of the original tour program, a concert poster, and much more.

