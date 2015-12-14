The Top 20 Albums of 2015 found some classic-rock legends pushing their craft into audacious new areas, some returning with new perspective to earlier sounds and others simply confirming their towering legends. Click through the gallery below to find out how they all ranked.

Artists like Bob Dylan, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top fame, Pink Floyd alum David Gilmour and Iron Maiden gave us much to consider as they tried out new sounds and new methods to crafting their music.

With Gibbons, that meant stirring in a sizzling helping of Cuban rhythms. Warren Haynes added a rootsy bluegrass feel. Gilmour could be found dabbling with a lilting, French-feeling waltz. Iron Maiden, Don Henley and Bob Dylan went just as far, though in their own individual fashions. You had Maiden utterly blowing up their creative approach, Whitesnake's David Coverdale and Henley made bold moves back to their roots, and Dylan (surprise!) completely confounding purists.

With Neil Young, there was yet another mercurial shift – this time from the orchestral setting of Storytone back to more familiar protest music. The update involved the target of his ire. Meanwhile, Alice Cooper's Hollywood Vampires, Def Leppard, Mark Knopfler, Motorhead, Keith Richards, Joe Satriani, the Scorpions, Ringo Starr, James Taylor, Toto and UFO made records that reminded you just what you'd always loved about them in the first place.

Which one topped our list? The Ultimate Classic Rock staff voted on their favorites from the past 12 months, then crunched the numbers to come up with the Top 20 Albums of 2015. Join us as we count them down: